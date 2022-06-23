CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $96.26

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.26 and last traded at $98.36, with a volume of 50597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

