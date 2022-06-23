Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.75

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 4649038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

EC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

