Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.75

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 4649038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.
EC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
