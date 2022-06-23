Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $110.15

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $110.15 and last traded at $116.67, with a volume of 150857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.59.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Balchem by 195.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

