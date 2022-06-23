Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.48

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 2386600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.