Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.02

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRAQ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,988,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

