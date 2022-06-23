Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Shares Down 20%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 111,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 63,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a market cap of C$3.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
About Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU)
