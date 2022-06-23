Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Shares Down 20%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 111,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 63,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$3.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

