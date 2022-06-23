Kevin M. Lalande Buys 62,000 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,766 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

