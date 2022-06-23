John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.25

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.