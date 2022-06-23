Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.74

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 34686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.13) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.26) to €1.10 ($1.16) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.21) to €1.90 ($2.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.5641 per share. This represents a yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

About Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

