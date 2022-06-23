Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 4732687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.