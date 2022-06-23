Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $73.67

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.67 and last traded at $76.37, with a volume of 90192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.

Several research firms have commented on KUBTY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Kubota alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kubota Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.