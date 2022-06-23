MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.26

Shares of MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.26 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 15412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

