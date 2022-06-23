Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.13

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BVRDF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.58) to €30.80 ($32.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.05) to €30.00 ($31.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

