Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.38

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($39.37) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.

Koninklijke Vopak ( OTCMKTS:VOPKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Vopak will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.1027 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

About Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

