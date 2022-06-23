Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €110.00 to €104.00. The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 348226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($117.89) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($102.11) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($110.53) to €88.00 ($92.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.