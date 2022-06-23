Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $166.22

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $166.22 and last traded at $166.23, with a volume of 30802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASHTY. Peel Hunt raised Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($72.76) to GBX 5,650 ($69.21) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.49) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($58.43) to GBX 4,136 ($50.66) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($79.62) to GBX 6,100 ($74.72) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,342.20.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.30.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.