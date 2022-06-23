Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $96.15

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $96.15 and last traded at $96.15, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GECFF shares. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Gecina from €134.50 ($141.58) to €123.50 ($130.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Gecina from €137.00 ($144.21) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gecina from €135.00 ($142.11) to €120.00 ($126.32) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.34.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

