Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.11

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 362813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

