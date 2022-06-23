Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.72

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 150940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BNTGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Brenntag from €100.00 ($105.26) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Brenntag from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Baader Bank raised Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32.
About Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.
