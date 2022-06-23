Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.03

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 508865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.
The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY)
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.