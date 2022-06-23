Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.03

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 508865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

