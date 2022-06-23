MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.53

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 36691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MonotaRO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.38.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

