Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.39

Shares of Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.39 and last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 67731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25.

About Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

