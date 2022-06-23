Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 103.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $734.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.48. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.96 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average of $189.22.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($3.91). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $166.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRLD. TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

World Acceptance Profile (Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.