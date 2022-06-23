Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,849,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,411 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $27,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 81,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 62,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 267,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

