Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 5,535 ($67.80) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.86) to GBX 5,300 ($64.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($54.51) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,866.10 ($59.60).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 3,666 ($44.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,067.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,490 ($42.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,232 ($64.09).

In other news, insider William Jackson acquired 16,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,657 ($44.79) per share, for a total transaction of £590,532.36 ($723,337.04).

About The Berkeley Group (Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.