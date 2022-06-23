Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.00) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.18) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 226.44 ($2.77).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 129.60 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.40. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.75.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £8,346.44 ($10,223.47).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

