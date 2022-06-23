Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 93536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

In other news, Director John Martin Mirko acquired 228,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$36,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,330,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,332,823.68. Insiders acquired a total of 1,031,500 shares of company stock valued at $185,956 over the last ninety days.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

