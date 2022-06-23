Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Down 3.3%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 15,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,437,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
Several brokerages have commented on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.
The firm has a market cap of $443.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nerdy by 108,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.
About Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.
