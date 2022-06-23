Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in LKQ were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $371,441,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after purchasing an additional 907,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

LKQ opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.45. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.