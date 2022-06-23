D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.6% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $48,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.8% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 33.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $64.08 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.12.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

