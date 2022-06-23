CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.28 Million Stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.48% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,936,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 599.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REMX stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $80.33 and a one year high of $127.50.

