The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

