Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFIV opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.