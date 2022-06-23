Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $103.19 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

