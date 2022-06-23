Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Intel by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 78,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 69,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

