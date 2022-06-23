Brookstone Capital Management Sells 55,611 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,611 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,852 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,590 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.82 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

