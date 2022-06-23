CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY opened at $608.82 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.16 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $662.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.58.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

