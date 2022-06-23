CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $2.84 Million in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bunge by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Bunge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $93.06 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

