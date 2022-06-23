Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after buying an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $190,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after buying an additional 981,803 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 202,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.