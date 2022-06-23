Daphne Quimi Sells 4,396 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.