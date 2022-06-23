Daphne Quimi Sells 4,396 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.81.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
