29,930 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,226,000 after acquiring an additional 950,763 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,964,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after purchasing an additional 377,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 778,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 266,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

