Diane Adams Sells 2,759 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Diane Adams sold 299 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $3,043.82.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Diane Adams sold 1,241 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $17,113.39.

Shares of CXM opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.