Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.49

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 6113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.
CMCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Columbus McKinnon to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a market cap of $801.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17.
In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCO)
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
