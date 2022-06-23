Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.49

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 6113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Columbus McKinnon to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a market cap of $801.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.