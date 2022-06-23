Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.45

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 43737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,409.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,362,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,373 shares of company stock worth $2,931,761 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

