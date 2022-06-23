GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.33

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.33 and last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 40126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

