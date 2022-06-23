Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 16,001 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,001 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

