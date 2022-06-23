Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ICON Public by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $205.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.54. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $196.34 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ICLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.40.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

