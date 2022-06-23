Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

