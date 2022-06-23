Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $586.84 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $523.29 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $12,186,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $15,319,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

