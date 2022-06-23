Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $3,065,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $894.73.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $708.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $902.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.